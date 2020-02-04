The Idaho State University Department of Creative Writing will host fiction writer Stephen Tuttle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pond Student Union's Bengal Café. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. Tuttle’s fiction and prose poetry have appeared in such national literary magazines as The Threepenny Review, The Southern Review, The Gettysburg Review and The Normal School. Tuttle received his doctorate in literature and creative writing from the University of Utah and teaches courses in fiction writing and American literature at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he is an associate professor. For more information about this event, contact sgoslee@isu.edu.
Author and Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Dr. LaNada War Jack will be presenting on "Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life" at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Little Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. All are welcome to attend. War Jack was the first Native American student enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley and graduated with honors in Native American Law & Politics. In 1969, War Jack and students throughout California united together to take over Alcatraz Island in peaceful protest against the federal government’s ill treatment of the Native Indigenous people, which ultimately ended the Indian Termination Policies. Pursuing serious enforcement of treaties' obligations and Indian rights, Dr. War Jack was on the founding steering committee and executive board of the Native American Rights Fund. She has been an elected councilwoman for her tribes and served on many boards both locally and nationally.
The weekend feature at the Bengal Theater is "Joker," nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Actor, showing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with additional shows Friday at 9:45 p.m. and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Joaquin Phoenix stars in this origin story about the troubled and despotic super villain as he tries to be successful in life, while dealing with increasing mental instability. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com.
ISU men's basketball takes on Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. Thursday in Reed Gym, with a Saturday matchup against Sacramento State also at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. As the Bengals begin the second half of the Big Sky season they look to start strong with the current homestand. Tickets run $10 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.isu.edu/tickets or at Reed Gym beginning one hour before the games.
Idaho State Civic Symphony presents Tales from Opera and Literature at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Pocatello native and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Jessica Jones, joins the symphony to perform arias from Lehar’s "The Merry Widow" and Bizet’s "Carmen." The orchestra will also perform the Overture to von Weber’s opera, "Der Freischütz." Tickets range from $13 to $45 and can be purchased online at www.isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595. The first 150 ISU students with a valid Bengal ID will receive free admission. For more information, go to www.thesymphony.us.
The ISU Jazz Fest evening concert is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, featuring the ISU Big Band and Dawn Clement Quintet. Tickets are $8 for the public, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU Students with a valid Bengal ID.
Oscar-nominated "Jojo Rabbit" will be shown at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater, taking a unique look at the absurdity of racism, war and the power of love via the lens of a young German boy being wooed into the Hitler youth during World War II, who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in the walls of his house. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/jojo.
Looking ahead to next week, the Idaho State Debate team hosts a public debate on the challenging issue of Universal Basic Income and the difficult questions involved at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Wood River room at the Pond Student Union. Audience members will vote before and after the debate, and participate in a question and answer session. Complimentary refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
And Oscar nominated "Ford v Ferrari" is the feature at the Bengal Theater at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18. Nominated for Best Picture and Actor, and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, the movie takes an historic look at the Ford company deciding to try to out build and outrace the popular Ferrari in the ultimate 24 hour race at Le Mans. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/ford.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.