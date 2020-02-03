POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will welcome Grammy Award-winner and Pocatello-native Jessica E. Jones in “Tales from Opera and Literature,” a program featuring arias and art songs inspired by some of literature’s most captivating stories, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $14 to $45 and are available online at thesymphony.us or by calling the box office at 208-282-3595. Tickets for ISU students are free and available at the box office the day of the concert.
Jones will join the Idaho State-Civic Symphony in performing “Vilja's song” from Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow, and “Les nuits d'été,” a song cycle by the French composer Hector Berlioz, which is based on a setting of six romantic French poems by Théophile Gautier.
The orchestra will also perform the overture to Carl von Weber’s opera, “Der Freischütz,” and the ever-popular “Suite No. 2” from George Bizet’s opera “Carmen.”
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Jones will join Idaho State-Civic Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Julie Sorensen for a question-and-answer session on the “X, Y, and Z” of opera at the Marshall Public Library. Music students, music lovers, and anyone who ever wanted to know more about what goes on behind the scenes and on the stage in the world of opera are invited to attend. The conversation will be moderated by Laura Soldati of The [L] Agency LLC, an award-winning public relations agency that has worked with some of the most celebrated performing arts organizations and performers in the United States.
For more information on remaining concerts in the Idaho State-Civic Symphony's 2019-2020 Storied Season, visit thesymphony.us.