POCATELLO — The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts will present the 33rd annual ISU Jazz Fest on Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing and Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The Dawn Clement Jazz Quintet will be featured in two separate performances.
The event kicks off on Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing. The Dawn Clement Quintet will begin playing at 8 p.m.
“I am so thrilled to bring the Dawn Clement Quintet to Pocatello to serve as the guest artists,” said Jon Armstrong, director of jazz studies at ISU. “Dawn is a brilliant pianist and composer, and her band is made up of some outstanding internationally recognized talent.”
A $10 donation is suggested for the Friday performance, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
More than a dozen Idaho high school jazz bands will have the opportunity to perform onstage at the Jensen Grand Concert and get a personal workshop with one of the excellent judges and play with ISU jazz students.
“I love curating a long day of sharing of this music,” Armstrong said. “Jazz is a social music, one that has traditionally been passed down from person to person. To bring in four high-quality professionals from around the country to listen to our local schools, and pass down their knowledge and expertise directly to these students, is an incredible opportunity.”
Saturday will feature the Jazz Fest Evening Concert, during which the ISU Big Band will perform in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall alongside the Dawn Clement Quintet at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices for the Saturday evening performance are $8 for general admission, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and ISU students are free with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets may be purchased at the ISU Box Office or at the Pond Student Union.