POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present “Keyboard Conversations, An American Salute by Jeffrey Siegel” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Stephens Performing Arts Center's Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
American pianist Jeffery Siegel has been a soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony and the Moscow State Symphony.
In the United States, his engagements have included the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to his solo appearances, Siegel presents "Keyboard Conversations," a brilliantly polished concert that combines captivating comments with virtuoso performances of piano masterpieces and ends with question-and-answer period. Each work will be performed in its entirety, with a brief explanation of the work.
“Audiences all over the world are made up of people of all ages, some who are avid music lovers and some who are brand new to the world of classical music,” Siegel said. “These concerts reach out to people who don’t go to classical music concerts. They are a gentle introduction to the joys of classical music.”
New listeners can discover an informal, entertaining introduction to the magnificent piano repertoire. Seasoned listeners enjoy an enriched, more focused experience.
“The compositions I play are compositions that have survived the test of time,” Siegel said. “I’m playing the best music that has ever been written. The privilege of playing these pieces is a great joy for me.”
Siegel will play only works of American composers, including a work of Leonard Bernstein that hasn’t been published.
The cost is $28 for main level seating and $24 for upper level seating.
For more information, visit www.keyboardconversations.com.
For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at 208-282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office.