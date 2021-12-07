POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s "A Season of Note" series will present “A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Suzy Bogguss” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
“A Swingin’ Little Christmas" is a fun-filled evening of Christmas standards, together with a few original holiday songs, plus all of the great hits from Suzy Bogguss' legendary career. Bogguss brings her entertaining personality and matchless vocals, along with a stellar Nashville band, to performing arts centers and theaters around the country for an enchanting night of sing-alongs and sentimentality the whole family will love.
During the creative explosion that was country music in the 1990s, Bogguss sold 4 million records with radio hits such as "Outbound Plane," "Someday Soon," "Letting Go" and "Drive South." In 2003 she made an album of modern swing music with Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. An album of original music in 2007 landed her at No. 4 on the jazz charts. Her folk music roots show through in her frequent appearances on public radio’s "A Prairie Home Companion," in the Grammy she earned for her work on "Beautiful Dreamer: The Songs of Stephen Foster" and in her critically acclaimed album and book project from 2011, "American Folk Songbook." In 2014 she released "Lucky," a collection of songs written by Merle Haggard and interpreted through Suzy’s crystal vocals from the female point of view. Her latest offering, "Aces Redux," is a re-recording of her platinum selling album "Aces."
Tickets are $26 and $30, and are available at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 208-282-3595. Ticket office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at isu.edu/tickets.