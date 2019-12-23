POCATELLO — Join the Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters at Pocatello’s most spectacular New Year’s celebration on Dec. 31.
The College will host its seventh annual New Year’s Eve Gala with a “Mystery, Moonlight and Murder” theme. The event will be held starting at 7 p.m. in the beautiful L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The evening will begin with a social hour with a seated dinner to follow. Entertainment includes a murder mystery party by The Murder Mystery Company; dancing with live music by ISU students and community members; and performances and work by students from theater, dance, art and music.
The night’s food will include a festive dinner, decadent desserts and an open bar.
The College hosts the gala each year to raise money for student scholarships. In the gala’s first six years, $323,000 has been raised to award almost 200 student scholarships. Students also receive opportunities to showcase their talents and work with professional performers at the event.
This year’s event is sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center.
Tickets to the event are $125 each and are available for purchase at isu.edu/calgala or by calling 208-282-3207. For more information about the event, contact Madison Shumway at 208-282-1404 or shummadi@isu.edu.