POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present its annual dance concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The concert will feature diverse choreographic works from faculty and guests. The theme this year is “Configurations,” defined as elements in a particular form, figure, or combination.
“These arrangements are certainly present in dance, an art form that is about discovering connections through and across time, space and energy,” said Kathleen Diehl, dance program director. “The idea of connection is also essential to dance and this year we are celebrating our connection to community by inviting a variety of local, national and regional guests.”
This year’s concert features choreographic works in the genres of ballroom, tap, jazz and various styles of contemporary dance.
Diehl said she is thrilled to be joined by several guest performers and choreographers.
Among them is Courtney World, associate professor and director of dance at University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. World will perform “Room for Rhythm,” a suite of tap dances featuring both original choreography and classic repertoire by masters of tap. As a tap dancer, she has most recently shared the stage with Bill Evans, Alex Dugdale, Cheryl Johnson, Kristen Socci, Adrienne Wilson and Mark Yonally. Her choreography has been commissioned by BIODANCE, The Society for New Music and has been presented nationally at art galleries, theatres, festivals, and universities.
In addition to faculty works and ISU dancers, the concert showcases performances and choreography from Extendance, The Company Dance Collaboration, The Dance Collaborative and The Dance Factory.
World’s residency is being generously funded by a grant from the ISU Cultural Events Committee (CEC). In addition, she will guest teach at the Body and Soul Festival, also funded with the grant from CEC, that is taking place Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature a mix of yoga, dance and somatic practices and is free and open to the public. Pre-register and attend a class to qualify for a $5 ticket to the concert.
Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office, the Student Union Building or at isu.edu/tickets. Ticket prices range from $8 to $13.