POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts presents the ISU Choirs’ Mid-Winter Concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The concert will feature the ISU Chamber Choir and the ISU Concert Choir; both will be conducted by Scott Anderson, ISU director of choral activities.
“The ISU Chamber Choir and ISU Concert Choir will perform music in a wide variety of styles, languages and composers,” Anderson said. “There are several choral pieces that will take advantage of the beautiful acoustics of Jensen Hall and also feature the artistry of our pianist, Natalia Lauk.”
The 24-voice ISU Chamber Choir will perform Jan P. Sweelinck’s “Chantez a Dieu” and five movements from the Op. 103 “Zigeunerlieder” (Gypsy Song) by Johannes Brahms, featuring several soloists from the choir and pianist Lauk. The choir will also sing a setting depicting King David's grief upon hearing of the death of his son Absalom, titled “When David Heard” by composer Richard Burchard.
The ISU Concert Choir, with an impressive 65-person ensemble, will perform G. F. Handel's second Coronation Anthem, “The King Shall Rejoice,” written for the coronation of George II, Handel's English patron. Student Conductor Nick Cravens will lead the choir’s presentation of “Bogoroditse Deve” by Sergei Rachmaninoff. The performance will also include Eric Whitacre's setting of “Water Night” and the engaging “J’entends le Moulin,” a lively French folk song arranged by Donald Patriquin, with its magnificent piano part played by Lauk.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. They can be purchased at the ISU Box Office or by calling 208-282-3595.