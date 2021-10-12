POCATELLO — The ISU Choirs will present their Fall Concert in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. This will be the first choral event with a live audience in 19 months.
“Our students have been rehearsing daily in masks and are very excited to perform our first concert of the semester for (what we hope will be) a live audience,” Dr. Scott Anderson, Idaho State University director of choral activities. “Both university choirs will perform music of a wide variety of historical styles, with something that is certain to appeal to everyone.”
The 18-voice ISU Chamber Choir will perform “Sehnsucht,” from Op. 112 by Johannes Brahms, Richard Rodney Bennett’s poignant setting of “A Good-Night,” “Canticum novum” by Ivo Antognini and Craig Hella Johnson’s “All of Us” from his larger work “Considering Matthew Shepard,” featuring soloists Emma Dombroski, Claire Smedley and Deanna Cole. ISU music graduate Gabriel Lowman serves as pianist for the Chamber Choir and will be featured in the Brahams and Johnson pieces.
Mozart’s jubilant setting of “Regina coeli” for chorus, soloists and piano will begin the program offered by the ISU Concert Choir. The singers will also perform Ola Gjeilo’s “Evening Prayer,” a text written by St. Augustine for chorus, piano and saxophone. Director of ISU Jazz Studies, professor Jonathan Armstrong, will join the group as featured soloist in the Gjeilo selection. The 55-voice Concert Choir will also present Joseph Flummerfelt’s sensitive arrangement of the Irish folk song “Danny Boy” and British composer-arranger Will Todd’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace.” ISU senior music major Jack DeTombe is the pianist for the ISU Concert Choir and is featured in the Mozart, Gjeilo and Todd pieces.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted.
