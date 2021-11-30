POCATELLO — The 20-member ISU Chamber Choir will present a concert of holiday choral music in the splendid acoustics of Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pocatello.
Dr. Scott Anderson, Idaho State University professor of music and director of choral activities says, "We are especially excited to have choirs from all three Pocatello high schools. This will be the first time in more than 25 years that Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools will join ISU choirs all at the same time on our campus."
Anderson will lead the ISU Chamber Choir in performing the Spanish Renaissance villancico "Riu, riu, chiu," featuring soloists John DeRouen, Maximo Orr, Gates Bennett, Deanna Cole and Julio Murillo. The singers will be divided into two equal choirs to perform Tomás Luis de Victoria's "Gloria" from his "Missa Alma Redemptoris Mater" for double choir, with soloists Emma Dombroski, Claire Smedley and Gates Bennett. Pianist Gabriel Lowman will play in the choirs' presentation of Johann Sebastian Bach's setting of "Sanctus in D Major," and oboist Hailey Dawson will be featured in "Three Nativity Carols" by American composer Stephen Paulus. Flutist Samantha Lai will join Lowman and the Chamber Choir for the Hebrew piece
Story continues below video
"Hine ma tov," arranged by Neil Ginsberg.
Century High School choirs are conducted by Elissa Jones, with Bret Scherer serving as the conductor for Highland High School choirs and Sophie Mueras-Saavedra conducting the Pocatello High School choirs.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students, and free for ISU students with a valid ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be allowed into ISU concerts. Masks are required for all audience members.
