POCATELLO — Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University for a fun, hands-on day of fossils at Fossil Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Learn how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the Buzzsaw Shark in action and make your own footprints. Get to see how ISU professors, graduate students and museum staff are on the cutting edge of fossil research and learn about their latest discoveries.
Tickets can be purchased online at isu.edu/imnh or at the door. Admission is $15 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children under age 6. A family package for two adults and two children is $40 and $5 for each additional child. All proceeds will benefit Idaho Museum of Natural History K-12 educational scholarships.
Story continues below video
Please be prepared for colder weather as the event will be outside and inside.
Since 1934, the Idaho Museum of Natural History has offered unique, educational and fun opportunities to visitors, classrooms, tourists and the public. The museum is open six days a week, closed Mondays. To learn more, visit isu.edu/imnh or call 208-282-2195.
