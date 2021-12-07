POCATELLO — The Nashville Celts will offer “Christmas with the Celts” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Stephens Performing Arts Center as part of Idaho State University’s "A Season of Note" series.
The high-stepping spirited musical selections in “Christmas with the Celts” will have audiences clapping along from the first lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics: "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Little Drummer Boy," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," as well as "Count Your Blessings," "White Christmas" and John Lennon’s perennial "Happy Christmas." The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children’s choir and lush string arrangements giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience.
Story continues below video
The Nashville Celts are Laura McGhee from Dundee Scotland on vocals/fiddle, Fiachra O’Regan from Connemara, Ireland of uilleann pipes, Ric Blair on vocal-guitar-bodhran and piano, Will Clark on vocals/mandolin/banjo and others including the crowd-pleasing Irish dancers.
Tickets are $26 and $30 and can be purchased at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 208-282-3595. Ticket office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at isu.edu/tickets.