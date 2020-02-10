KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host the first of two free evening tours of the visual arts exhibition associated with its current BIG IDEA project, "The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit," at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Visitors to the center’s museum in Ketchum are invited to enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour of the exhibition with the curators.
The mid-19th century in the United States saw the emergence of a group of progressive thinkers who advocated for a new understanding of the relationship between the individual, the divine and the natural world. Men and women including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and Margaret Fuller, among others, came together in a shared belief in a variety of humanitarian causes and religious purpose. Transcendentalism, as their philosophical and theological ideas became known, advocated for a personal knowledge of God founded upon a rejection of materialism in favor of a spiritual experience of nature. Transcendentalism’s ideals found their most famous embodiment in Thoreau’s retreat to Walden Pond (then believed to be bottomless), where he spent a year living in relative isolation in a small, spare cabin, focusing on the spiritual rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature.
“Transcendentalism’s retreat from the material in favor of a spiritual or divine encounter with the natural is an idea that continues to be resonate—and one that is perhaps more useful now than ever before,” said Kristin Poole, Artistic Director at The Center. “Re-examining the Transcendentalists’ ideas may encourage us all to take a pause—to stop and look and, perhaps along the way, find that a deep breath on a crisp Idaho day fills more than just our lungs.”
The visual arts exhibition for "The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit" will be on view at the center in Ketchum through March 11. Admission to the museum is always free, and the public is invited to visit the exhibition during the center’s open hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit sunvalleycenter.org or call 208-726-9491.