My wife and I are country folks. We live a simple life. We don’t need many frills to keep us husband and a wife.
Our home and land were host of a reception for a night. We hoped the guests would feel at home, enjoy our pleasing site.
For weeks we made the preparations, cleaning up the land. We brought in His and Her privies and placed them right at hand.
The assembly of a big white tent took dang near most a day. And for us country people, a magnificent display.
The big white tent accommodated a hundred guests and more. This country boy had never seen a bash like this before.
The florist packed in flowers. Looked like bucketfuls to me. There were bouquets, bunches, centerpieces and sprays laid out to see.
The food was catered, and I’d say the best I’ve ate so far. The DJ and his music sounded like a country star.
There were seven groomsmen, six bridesmaids all decked out to the tee. And the bride and groom were beautiful. Their faces beamed, “Happy.”
The night seemed almost fairytale when all the lights were lit. An evening full of memories. Yet, one thing I must admit.
I call myself conservative and some say, “Just plain cheap.” ‘Cuz I like to save a dollar when the price is looking steep.
My wife and I were married by the Justice of the Peace. Our neighbor baked a cake. We didn’t have grand niceties.
I know that seems a bit extreme to receptions of this day. But if you’re careful you’ll have cash to spend a lasting way.
So, try to save some money when it’s time to take your vows. With the money that you’ve saved you now can buy yourself some cows.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.