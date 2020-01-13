When I was young my grandma taught me, “Always say your prayers.” She said, “God lives in heaven and for sure he really cares.”
She told me, “Pray for sinners.” Grandma’s eyes looked straight at me. And then she said, “Please pray for men who strive to keep us free.”
For fifty years I’ve pondered on those words that Grandma gave. Was she talking ‘bout the soldiers who are lying in their grave?
I wonder if she meant to pray for those who make the laws? And ask for truest guidance separate from their human flaws.
But one thing was for certain. She said, “Pray for those in need.” I think our US President could use a prayer, indeed.
So, Grandma if you’re listening, I’m heeding what you asked. I’ll pray the US President can stand to meet the task.
I pray that he can shake those doggone vermin, so to speak. Who’d rather see him outright fail and make our country weak.
It seems to me our congress spites our President so much. And hates him more than love for country. They’re all so out of touch.
The actors and celebrities who number more than few. Please teach us Lord to keep aside. Don’t listen to their spew.
I pray we all can see the good this President has done. He’s delivered on his promises and doesn’t want your gun.
Well Lord I know I’ve asked a healthy portion of your dime. But our President could surely use a little of your time.
Lord I’m just a country boy. Don’t understand your ways. But you’ve always taken care of me and sure deserve my praise.
And could you get a message to the Presidential line. And let him know we cowboys still believe he’s doing fine.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.