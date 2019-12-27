Though some of us are getting old we still enjoy a ride. Our horses have been good to us. They’ve been a source of pride.
Each year I struggle more each time while climbing in the saddle. I never thought that getting old could turn to such a battle.
It seems to me that Mother Nature’s got it out for us. Did she do this all on purpose? She is sure an ornery cuss!
I’ve heard folks say, that as a man gets to his golden years, he urinates more frequently and grows hair on his ears.
A man can shave his ears, but with a hefty sized prostate, his bladder fills to full and feels like someone closed the gate.
And sitting in the saddle with an over filled up bladder, feels a little painful so I’d rather have it flatter.
Thank heaven for our doctor friend. He’s there for every ride. He’s a doctor of urology, well known both far and wide.
Now none of us has ever needed of his expertise. But knowing that he rides with us puts all our minds at ease.
And when we’re riding on the trail and far away this summer. We can proudly say we brought along our personal plumber.
Our personal plumber doesn’t have a lot to say, but when he offers his advice it’s in the kindest way.
Yes our personal plumber keeps an eye on us old men. He never thinks about himself, kinda like a mother hen.
He tells us, “Drink more water. You’ll feel better all around.” You’d think that we would listen as we tank our sodas down.
He’ll wear a suit and tie all day or scrubs for surgery. But when he’s home a pair of boots will set the doctor free.
Not everyone’s as lucky as the men who ride with him. He’s a positive attitude all filled up to the brim.
And the best advice he’s given me, I’d like for you to know. “For sure you’re still okay if you can pee your name in snow.”
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.