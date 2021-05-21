Way back in 1968, the price of gas was cheap. Two bits would buy a gallon and a Five would fill my Jeep.
The tickets at the Roxy were about a buck back then. Two Cokes, a bag of popcorn, still left money from my Ten.
That’s been over fifty years. Those prices now sky high. And when it comes to datin’, well, I barely even try.
Last Friday night I asked my wife, “How ‘bout a date tonight?” I swear the look she gave me was, “You sure you’re feeling right?”
A ton of bricks sure doesn’t have to hit me on the head, to remind me where I’m slackin’, just a look like hers instead.
I asked, “How ‘bout a movie, even though they charge too much?” I was lookin’ to impress her. Said, “This time we won’t go Dutch.”
So, we readied for the evenin’, mind made up, hell bent to go. I even took a shower, only been a week or so.
Sixty dollars filled my Chevy. Dang sure has an appetite! We drove down to the movie house. The tickets took a bite!
The attendant took my Twenty, then I said, “Two tickets please.” He needed five more dollars and demanded with such ease.
I stepped up to the snack bar. Found the prices out of reach. ‘Cuz the popcorn and the soda pop were five whole dollars each.
I’d spent a whoppin’ hundred bucks before the movie showed. My Mastercard was handy but was runnin’ overload!
The Superheroes movie wasn’t bad, I must admit. But, ain’t got much recollection ‘cuz I slept through most of it.
So, next time when I am thinkin’ that I should impress my wife. We’ll sit down on the porch swing, share a Coke and talk ‘bout life.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.