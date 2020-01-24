He tipped his hat and calmly smiled. Said, “How ya doin’ Ma’am?” She blushed then stood there looking sweeter than strawberry jam.
What is it ‘bout a cowboy some say, “Takes your breath away!” My wife says, “Wranglers keeps a cowboy looking good all day.”
If you’re cowboy are you country? Seems to me they’re not the same. I was raised a country boy surrounded by a cowboy name.
I sat in my own saddle when I’d turned to five years old. A gift from my dear father, it was Grandpa’s I’d been told.
I’ve saddle up more horses than I ever care to count. And bucked off, kicked, then stomped down by a brand-new ornery mount.
I’ve packed a string of horses many times through Yellowstone. I rode from dawn to dusk then stayed the night there all alone.
At eighteen years my father told me, “Learn to shoe a horse.” So, I picked up on the old-time skill. I’ve never felt remorse,
Even though I feel arthritic pain from bending way too low. Is this the life a cowboy wears? This country boy should know.
I don’t know how to throw a rope. I haven’t rodeoed. Is that what makes a cowboy or at least what I’ve been told?
The dictionary says a cowboy chases cows all day. I’ve never herded cows but scared the horses through our hay.
Cowboys like to have some fun and country boys as well. Our preacher warned us, “Keep it down. You might end up in Hell.”
When comparing similarities of country and cowboys. We share a lot in common. And we all have grown up toys.
Well, maybe country boy and cowboy are a bit the same. So, please forgive me when I claim the cowboy for a name.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.