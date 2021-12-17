Christmas Eve with Grandma By Bryce Angell Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bryce Angell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Each Christmas Eve our grandma’s home was filled with family. We all knew what the next day was and waited anxiously.The house smelled like a juniper, her Christmas tree of choice. She would always hug and kiss us. How I loved to hear her voice.Grandma hung her Christmas stockings high up on a wire. She said, “The mantle is too warm. They might just catch on fire.” Story continues below video So, we snuggled in, just close enough to feel the fire’s heat. And dug our toes down in her rug. Life couldn’t be more sweet.We opened presents, feasted and we all sang Silent Night. The Christmas Spirit filled our Grandma’s house with pure delight.Grandma told us Santa Claus would soon be on his way. Rudolph and the other reindeer pulled the toy-filled sleigh.Then Grandma said, “Do you know why we have a Christmas day? It’s the birthday of our Savior, who was born so far away.”She talked about the little child and of his humble birth. Then told us how the angels sang of love and peace on earth.I loved to hear my grandma tell the story every year. I know why there’s a Christmas. She made it very clear.Those Christmas Eves were years ago. I’ve grandkids of my own. But I’ll cherish all those memories, no matter how old I’ve grown.Each year we buy our children Christmas gifts, but of what worth? Maybe we should ask their grandma, “Teach them of His birth.”From our family we send wishes for a Christmas of good cheer. Let’s resolve to make the next twelve months the very best New Year.Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grandma Christmas Eve Rudolph Christianity Bryce Angell Eve Wish Christmas Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available Bridal Guide Pocatello Running Company 200 S Main St, Pocatello, ID 83204 +1(208)233-4955 Website Vain And Vintage 149 N Main St, Pocatello, ID 83204 +1(208)232-8246 Website Annie Halls' Vintage Boutique 130 N. 2nd Street, Pocatello, ID 83201 Sandpiper Restaurant 1400 Bench Rd, Pocatello, ID 83201 +1(208)233-1000 Website Shoshone Bannock Hotel 27 E Ross Fork Rd, Fort Hall, ID 83203 +1(208)238-4800 Website Snake River Medispa 815 S 1st Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201 +1(208)339-0106 Website Deseret Industries 580 Roosevelt Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201 +1(208)232-5174 Website Sunsations Tanning 1800 Flandro Dr Ste 310, Pocatello, ID 83202 +1(208)237-7866 Senor Garcias/Puerto Vallarta Tex Mex Grill 160 W Cedar St, Pocatello, ID 83201 +1(208)233-3141 Website Outer Limits Fun Zone 1800 Garrett Way Ste 28, Pocatello, ID 83201 +1(208)232-7529 Website Find a local business loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal.