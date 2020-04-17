I drove on down the driveway, then I stepped out of my truck. Old Copper took one look at me. Just call me, “Sittin’ duck!”
Most ornery dogs will give a bark, but seldom will they bite. I figured I was safe enough. Dang sure I wasn’t right.
I eased my way up to the porch. The mutt did not approve. I’d worn out my short welcome. Soon old Copper made his move.
His growlin’ mouth was open wide! He bolted straight to me! No wonder they’re called canines, ‘cuz that’s all that I could see!
They sure don’t call me track star; pack an extra twenty pounds. But I made a beeline for the truck. I bolted leaps and bounds.
My father taught me, “When you’re scared your courage will unfurl.” I guess I didn’t listen. I was screaming like a girl.
Old Copper caught me ‘bout midway, chomped down on my left shoe. There went my birthday present! And those shoes were dang near new.
I’d almost reached my pickup, say within a foot or two. When I dared a look at Copper. He was chewin’ up my shoe.
The mongrel tore my shoe apart, a masticated clump. I guess I should feel lucky ‘cuz it could have been my rump.
When Copper had enough of tearing up my brand-new shoe, he gently placed it by my truck. I was shaking in my shoe.
I remembered Grandma’s saying, so, “Once bitten, be twice shy.” But there weren’t no shy about it. I was dang near ‘bout to cry.
My grandma gave me sound advice. That day I did take heed. It’s better to be chicken with my safety guaranteed.
So I yelled goodbye to Copper, “You can have my torn-up shoe. I really hope you choke and maybe constipate you to!”
I raced on out the driveway using cuss words on the fly. I’m sure the mongrel grinned. He’d scared another passerby.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.