I woke up with a mighty thirst that water would not slake. To quench my thirst, a soda pop is just what it would take.
I headed down to Merkle’s store. The time was eight o’clock. I said, “Good morning,” to the clerk. He turned and what a shock!
He looked entirely out of place. His bull ring was impressive. It pierced his nose, hung to his lip. Would this man be aggressive?
I felt a tiny bit confused. A ring pierced through your nose? I’ve seen bulls bellow out with pain when their ring snapped to close.
I stood there almost speechless, cowboy hat pulled down my ears. A toothpick hanging out my mouth. He hadn’t seen that for years.
I asked the clerk where he came from. He said, “I’m new today. I moved here from the city. I see you don’t know what to say.”
I opened up my big-shot mouth. “You’re really quite a picture. City boy with a bull ring nose. For sure a doggone mixture.”
He said, “I’m looking strange to you. I guess I’m out of place. But where I’m from you’d be the one who’d claim stares to his face.”
But then he said,”Your drink is free. You want a soda pop?” He took my mug and poured some ice, then filled it to the top.
He really got me thinking and it made a lot of sense. Tomorrow when I buy a pop, I won’t be so intense.
My father taught me his own rules. I’m reminded of this one. “Treat every person with respect. They’re too a father’s son.”
I said, “I’ll make you welcome, from a fool who’d be a friend. Let’s shake and start this over. We can get this on the mend.”
I left the store quite humbled and a little bit contrite. But feeling warmth all over from an act that turned out right.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.