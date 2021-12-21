I was saddened to hear about the death of Anne Rice, a best-selling author who was also very generous with her time, including Facebook friends like myself. I never met Anne Rice, even when I was in the creative writing program at San Francisco State where her husband, Stan Rice, was a faculty member. I can’t exactly say I was a fan of her vampire series, though I enjoyed “Interview with a Vampire” and admired Rice’s descriptive, exotic style. Writing under a pseudonym, Anne Rice also wrote “The Sleeping Beauty” trilogy that is now considered a forerunner of erotic literature.
Some years ago, I was writing an article about Christianity explaining how, after eight years of nuns and four years of Jesuits, I became a secularist humanist. Two special books influenced my philosophy, “Portrait of an Artist as a Young Man” by James Joyce and “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. At the end of “Portrait,” Stephen Dedalus abandons Catholicism and utters the famous words: “Welcome, O life! I go to encounter for the millionth time the reality of experience and to forge in the smithy of my soul the uncreated conscience of my race.” At the conclusion of “The Stranger,” a condemned man, Meursault, convicted of fatally shooting a man but in self-defense, throws a well-meaning priest out of his cell. He will face his execution without any pleas for forgiveness.
I was also impressed by the Jesus Seminar at Stanford. They study the Gospels in Greek and review each of the sayings and deeds attributed to Jesus in the Gospels, determining which of them could be considered authentic. When I heard about Anne Rice’s two novels about Jesus, I asked her for a brief quote to balance my article. To my surprise, she gave me more than a brief quote.
“My 12-year exploration as a Christian was of the orthodox point of view and the orthodox exploration of Scripture. I read the skeptics but did not become an expert on their various camps,” she said.
Though admitting to not being an “expert,” Anne Rice went on to criticize the Jesus Seminar and their skepticism:
“I see the Gospels as filled with unique statements about unique events. They are tremendously compelling. One of the ugliest things about the Jesus Seminar is that, since they don't accept the overall documents, they destroy the power of the cohesion and the deliberate contradictions. In a way, their criticism is a tribute to the Gospels. They ‘prove' through their skepticism that nobody would have just made up four such weird records with so many odd little contradictions.”
Anne Rice also admired the power of the writing in the Gospels, particularly John. 20:15 when Mary in the garden encounters the resurrected Jesus but doesn’t recognize him at first. It is a powerful scene, but does effective writing necessarily reveal a solid truth?
In the author's note from “Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt,” Rice states:
“I had experienced an old-fashioned, strict Roman Catholic childhood in the 1940s and 1950s. ... We attended daily Mass and Communion in an enormous and magnificently decorated church. ... Stained-glass windows, the Latin Mass, the detailed answers to complex questions on good and evil — these things were imprinted on my soul forever.”
Of special interest is Anne Rice’s 2008 nonfiction book, “Called Out of Darkness: A Spiritual Confession” — a powerful memoir that explores her spiritual journey from a devout Irish Catholic family in New Orleans to turning atheist at 18 while exploring the modern world and discovering writers banned by the Catholic Church, like Albert Camus and his urgent morality without a God.
As a child, the future author of gothic fiction, erotic literature and Christian literature struggled to read but learned through films, radio and her mother’s storytelling. Rice’s mother died of alcoholism. Rice also suffered a tragedy, losing her 5-year-old daughter.
“I was in graduate school when my daughter became sick. Two years later, after her death before her sixth birthday, I became a writer” (Called out of Darkness).
The novel was “Interview with a Vampire,” about isolated fearful creatures living in a godless world. The New York Times critic, Michiko Kakutani, wrote that "Anne Rice has what might best be described as a Gothic imagination crossed with a campy taste for the decadent and the bizarre." I would argue that every great story has a touch of the bizarre.
In 2002, Anne Rice lost her secular husband of 41 years. Through all this, or because of this, Anne Rice maintained success as a celebrated writer. (Her son, Christopher, is also a popular writer.)
Question: Should we outgrow religion or outgrow atheism? Anne Rice did both, finally reconnecting with the Catholic Church in 1998 after decades of atheism, though her version of Christianity is separate and more personal with more focus on Jesus. Rice did not appreciate the church’s disapproval of gay people, including her son. Here is a critical passage from “Called Out of Darkness” detailing her Christian rebirth and reliance on a higher power:
“In the moment of surrender, I let go of all the theological or social questions which had kept me from Him for countless years. … There was the sense, profound and wordless, that if He knew everything I did not have to know everything, and that, in seeking to know everything, I'd been, all of my life, missing the entire point. … I didn't have to know how my gay friends would find their way to Redemption or how my hardworking secular humanist friends could or would receive the power of His Saving Grace. I didn't have to know why good people suffered agony or died in pain. He knew. And it was his knowing that overwhelmed me.”
Albert Camus might consider this a capitulation to a supernatural authority. For Anne Rice, it was an affirmation of her old faith, though her epiphany happened when she was unaware of scandals plaguing the Catholic Church.
Anne Rice later insisted that her Gothic erotic novels “reflected my quest for meaning in a world without God.” How future readers judge her fiction can’t be known, but “Called Out of Darkness” and her spiritual confession reveals her soul and her path.
Anne Rice’s path is not everyone’s path, but “Called Out of Darkness: A Spiritual Confession” is a remarkable work in the same rank as the work of CS. Lewis.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”