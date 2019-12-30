Ring in the new year in Old Town Pocatello
- Another decade has come and gone! Celebrate the beginning of 2020 at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. They will be open until 1 a.m. with free champagne for a grand toast at midnight. Dress in attire from your favorite decade. They'll be playing music from the 1970s to the 2010s all night long. $1 off Twisted Tea all night long.
- The Yellowstone restaurant, The 313 whiskey bar and The Union Taproom, inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone, invite you to their Roaring 20s New Year's Ball. They will have food specials, 20 percent off drink specials, a champagne toast at midnight plus live music in the lounge and in the taproom. Specials begin at 7 p.m. and run through 2 a.m.
- The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St., will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Warm up by the fire and enjoy a fun evening with music and drink specials.
- Ring in the New Year Oasis Style at The Oasis, 304 N. Main St. Dancing, tons of specials, and fun with giveaways. Dj MintzT will be spinning tunes all night long. The party starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 3 a.m.
- The Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St., & TNT Karaoke will be ringing in the New Year. Sing your heart out all night long. There will be $2 shots and $3 mini pitchers and a champagne toast at midnight.
- Jim Dandy Brewing’s NYE Party will feature beer, food and fun. Come watch the ball drop with your friends, drink your favorite Jim Dandy beverage and enjoy a special menu from The Melt and Dunk Burger. There will be $4 pints all night long.
- The First National Bar will host New Year’s games with prizes and giveaways throughout the evening. Three bands — Hot Pursuit, Modern Methods and LOOT — will take the stage beginning at 9 p.m.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing has a delicious New Years Eve candle light prime rib dinner special perfect for a date night out. The prime rib special comes with fresh steamed green beans, baked potato, a complementary glass of champagne for those over 21 and your choice of soup or salad.
First Friday Art Walk on Friday
- On Friday, you are invited to come stroll through Old Town during First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., our shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission to this event is free and so is the parking. All are invited to come downtown and enjoy our art community.
- Introducing the First Friday Pub Crawl! Welcome the new year with new things to do in Old Town. Start at The Bourbon Barrel at 7 p.m., then move on to The Oasis around 7:30 p.m., then to The Union Taproom around 8 p.m., and to The First National Bar around 8:30 p.m. Spend half an hour in each bar (we've allowed for travel time) and end the crawl at 9:30 p.m. at The First National Bar. Go to each participating bar for drink specials (just for the crawlers) and prizes (again, just for the crawlers)! Enjoy First Friday Art Walk before, then join the crawl for a great First Friday finish.
- On Friday night Portneuf Valley Brewing is happy to welcome some new talent to the PVB stage. Singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will be performing from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Tiff E and Amp it Up Entertainment will be back for Karaoke night. Come in early for street tacos from the new Taco's Up Top kitchen in The Loft and sing to your hearts content. Check out all the details on the PVB website or Facebook page.
Live music on Saturday
- The Union Taproom will host The Native Goat Band on Saturday, performing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The three-piece acoustic band is based in Pocatello with band members Jeff Carpenter, Todd Corsetti and Jeff Palka holding down the beat. Native Goat is a fun, exciting band and a must see!
- Cale Moon will be performing at The Oasis on Saturday evening. The show will run from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Be sure to enjoy Old Town Pocatello this week.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.