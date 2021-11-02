Two of Idaho’s singer-songwriters, Steve and Marcus Eaton, will play in the intimate 200-seat Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello on Nov. 13. This concert promises to be a special musical event and sales are going well.
Steve Eaton is well known to Idaho audiences, and his songs have been performed by the late Glen Campbell, the Carpenters, and Art Garfunkel. Chosen for the Governor’s Award, Steve Eaton has performed at the center many times, including a political benefit where he shared the stage with Carole King. For this upcoming November date, he will join his son, Marcus Eaton, who has already earned a place in the front rank of American guitarists.
Perhaps Marcus Eaton is lesser known to local audiences, though he is not unknown to famous musicians, including rock icon David Crosby who said Marcus Eaton is "one of the best young singer-songwriters in America ... maybe even the world." Marcus Eaton collaborated with Crosby who introduced him to Roy McAlister, a luthier who created a Marcus Eaton signature guitar. Marcus Eaton also wrote music for the documentary "David Crosby: Remember My Name," which was directed by his brother, A.J. Eaton.
Though basically self-taught, when asked about favorite musicians, Marcus Eaton said, “One of my flamenco influences is Vicente Amigo and the two-handed tapping guitarist who was a big influence was Billy McLaughlin.” Eaton has warmed up for Bob Dylan and Dave Matthews, and he co-wrote a song, “Burning for the Buddha,” with Graham Nash. Recently, Marcus Eaton added acoustic guitar to the score of a new western, "The Harder They Fall," which features a predominantly African American cast.
George Graham wrote that Marcus Eaton plays “unconventional meters.” He can mix time with 5-4, 7-4 and 7-8 signatures, but for those who don’t know music on a technical level, Marcus Eaton says he is a “progressive singer-songwriter." Progressive, indeed. I would add that he mixes jazz and a touch of flamenco rhythms and has his own rapid flat-picking style with such songs as “Closer,” a love song about the difficulties of relationships, particularly during a pandemic, sung in Marcus Eaton’s clear ringing tenor.
Here is a comment by Kira Grunenberg: ‘“Closer’ highlights this signature blend quite nicely, as the song relies on nothing but Eaton’s voice, his acoustic guitar, and the ever slightest of smoothing and expanding effects on both parts.”
Another remarkable song is “Shadow of a Bird” that has a lively rhythm and a jazz-folk feel. Here is Marcus on the writing: “I wrote 'Shadow of A Bird' in the center of Rome inside the courtyard of Piazza Venezia. I went there with my guitar on my way to my favorite cafe and the song was waiting there for me!”
For a songwriter finding a song “waiting” isn’t that strange.
Flying takes more than wings
Courage to cut the strings
And go where we belong
Need the whole sky to fly in
Space to breathe and try a tailspin
While the world below is blurred
All I can do is grin
Think about it every time
I see the shadow of a bird
“Step Aside” is an accessible song that urges citizens to vote or “get out of the way.”
Music is a difficult business. One needs talent and luck. Marcus Eaton insists that “preparedness meets opportunity.”
Steve Eaton considers himself a pop song writer, though he is more than that. For one critic, Steve Eaton’s song “Hey Mr. Dreamer” made his “Why isn’t this song a hit?” list. I agree. Maybe it will be discovered by future generations. Another touching song by Steve Eaton is the well named, “The Bridge.”
Any flower that blooms in the dessert
Nature has helped survive
Every soul born into this world
Needs somebody’s love inside
Whenever a heart gets broken
And the hurt and the pain won’t end
Let’s build them a bridge of kindness
To cross with the help of a friend
The concert with both Eatons on the same stage will consist of each artist playing solo sets and then together. Most of the songs are original, though covers may be included. Anyone serious about original music, particularly guitarists, should not miss this performance. It will be an historic event since it might be the last chance to see them together in Idaho for a while as Marcus Eaton has a close affinity for Italy and eventually plans to move there.
The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on the magic. For remaining tickets, call 208-282-3595 or visit the ISU box office.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”