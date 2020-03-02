“Charming and poetic … an entirely engaging, delectable voyage into the distant past, a small treasure.” — The New York Times
Thomas Cahill’s book "How The Irish Saved Civilization" is an excellent gift to buy your Irish friends for the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day. It is a combination of scholarship and popular creative nonfiction. Cahill illustrates how Western civilization was “saved” by Irish monks copying out the great books, Christian and pagan, from The New Testament to Beowulf. The Irish monks, with great precision and labor, created remarkable illustrated books like “The Book of Kells” now in Dublin’s Trinity College library. This rare surviving work from 800 AD displays the four gospels copied in Latin with a calligraphy that is — in itself — an example of extraordinary artwork, when a “T” can look like a colored serpent. Of course, elsewhere in Europe, the Jewish and Christian religious works were also preserved in Greek.
Cahill also examines the familiar story of Saint Patrick who converted the pagan Irish to Christianity even as ancient Rome was dying.
There are many myths about Saint Patrick. He did not drive the snakes from Ireland, a tale I heard growing up, nor did the shamrock have any Catholic symbolism. Saint Patrick was not named Patrick and was not even Irish, but a Roman Britain who in the fifth century was taken by roving Irish pirates at the age of 16. His real name was Maewyn Succat. He finally escaped his bondage and, after a prophetic dream, returned to Ireland determined to convert the pagan warring Irish to Christianity and abolish slavery in the process. When he was ordained a priest, Maewyn changed his name to Patricius, or Patrick, which derives from the Latin term for "father figure."
"Patrick was really a first — the first missionary to barbarians beyond the reach of Roman law," Thomas Cahill writes in "How the Irish Saved Civilization."
Saint Patrick did have a lot of opposition from the local Druids, and Cahill’s book has lyrical, yet playful prose that captures a moment in a conversational way. (He blames the fall of Rome on the Patricians not paying their taxes to support a standing army.)
It is notable that Saint Patrick condemned and called out the bondage of Irish women while taking note of their bravery and resilient spirit. Here is another quote from "How the Irish Saved Civilization":
“The papacy did not condemn slavery as immoral until the end of the 19th century, but here is Patrick in the fifth century seeing it for what it is. ... Elsewhere he lauds the strength and courage of Irish women: ‘But it is the women kept in slavery who suffer the most — and who keep their spirits up despite the menacing and terrorizing they must endure. The Lord gives grace to his many handmaids; and though they are forbidden to do so, they follow him with backbone.'”
It is fun to drink green beer on Saint Patrick’s Day, a riotous holiday in San Francisco with streets blocked off for revelers. Everyone is Irish for a day. Despite that, I’m not quite sure how I feel about Saint Patrick. I prefer the name, Maewyn Succat. We certainly have enough “Paddys” in Ireland and America. I also feel a stronger imaginary connection to pagan Druids than catholic priests and nuns. (James Joyce called the Irish a “priest-ridden race.”) It is true, however, that the Irish tribes were savage fighters who took slaves and cut off heads. This is reflected in their own Irish works like “The Cattle Raid of Cooley” or “The Táin” — often referred to as an Irish Iliad. The monks replaced severed heads with books.
Cahill’s book is indeed a “small treasure” as the New York Times critic suggested. Read his Irish history and travel to Dublin to see the "Book of Kells." Since the Viking and German “barbarians” were illiterate and destroyed libraries on their raids, we owe a debt to those Irish monks who copied and preserved much of Western literature.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.