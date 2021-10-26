I work for the library Let’s Talk About It program, where “scholars,” as we are called, run discussion sessions about books at various libraries. My current assignment is to lead a group at the Rockland library at 7 p.m. Wednesday evaluating "The Distance Between Us" by Reyna Grande, a powerful memoir about a Mexican girl entering the United States with her siblings and father.
We often read about the immigrant “problem” at the border, and Grande’s memoir poignantly captures what it is like to be an immigrant dodging border patrols and then struggling to survive in America.
Grande’s book is brutally honest and without sentimentality, describing the terrible poverty living in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico. At 4 years old, Grande and her two siblings lived with their cruel grandmother after both parents departed for the U.S. in search of work. Eight years later, her father returned and finally agreed to take his children to the states. Grande’s mother was cold and selfish and soon found another man when her husband left her for another woman. The depiction of Grande’s mother is one of an indifferent and unreliable parent. Grande’s father meant well but struggled with alcoholism throughout his life. His redeeming grace was that he wanted his children to get educated. A maintenance man, he warned his children to never miss a day of school or they would suffer consequences.
“The minute you walk through the door with anything less than A’s,” he tells his three children as they begin school in Los Angeles, “I’m sending you straight back to my mother’s house.” The children know Grandmother Evila’s house in Iguala is infested with scorpions.
Life in the United States was difficult for the children facing prejudice against Mexicans and also struggling to learn English. Reyna Grande’s family was dysfunctional, but she eventually graduated from high school and went on to become the first person in her family to graduate from college. Her intellectual growth started when she met a gifted teacher who became her mentor, a professor named Diana Savas, who introduced Reyna to numerous great books from the Latina literary canon. When Diana Saves saw Reyna’s abusive home life, she invited Reyna to live with her.
Her new life began. Grande discovered a love of writing and wrote not only successful novels but her 2012 award-winning memoir. Her connection with an older sister, Mago, is particularly touching, though their story includes clashes with their often violent father. The father eventually died of liver cancer. Despite these grim details, this is a tale told without self-pity.
I felt a personal connection with this book.
Reyna Grande worked for the Los Angeles school District, and I remember working as a substitute teacher in Los Angeles in the 1980s. Most of my students were Latino, glad to be anywhere. It was tragic to see street gangs waiting to recruit these children, so full of hope, when they got older and realized they were “illegal aliens” not wanted by an Anglo society.
The struggle to endure and thrive is what makes Reyna Grande’s memoir so admirable. Written in a smooth, evocative style, "The Distance Between Us" is a moving story of not just Mexican immigrants but any immigrant family, from Haitians to my Irish immigrant grandparents.
Perhaps the distance between us is not so great.
