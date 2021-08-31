Flynn Berry, the acclaimed author of "Under the Harrow" and "A Double Life," returns with what critics consider her most thrilling novel to date: The story of two sisters who become entangled with the IRA in Belfast. "Northern Spy" dramatizes that terrible time of the Irish “Troubles” when Irish Catholics and Irish Protestants killed one another — where one’s pronunciation of the letter “H” could reveal one’s religion, and if you were in the wrong neighborhood, death often followed. Ironically, Berry’s novel takes place after the Good Friday Peace Agreement of 1998.
"The Troubles" happened over a three-decade conflict between nationalists, who were Catholic and wanted a united Ireland, and unionists, who were Protestant and wanted a connection to England. The campaign of bombing, assassinations and armed conflict reached a peak between 1969 and 1972. The Catholics had their Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the Protestants, their Ulster Loyalist paramilitary groups. A catalyst of this toxic mix was the British military. Belfast in Northern Ireland became a bloody battleground.
I remember my Irish immigrant grandmother, Agnes, warning me as child about the dark land called Belfast.
Flynn Berry has used this tragic Irish history to create a suspenseful, page-turning thriller set in modern times. An American, Berry’s knowledge of "The Troubles" and the Irish landscape is vivid and precise. She writes her first draft in long hand, and here is a sample of her simple but imagistic prose:
“From the lane, I turn onto the lough road. The water is platinum with sunlight. It will be hot again today.”
The story is familiar and compelling. In a Belfast haunted by a brutal past, a BBC journalist and mother, Tessa, searches for Marian, her missing sister. A divorcee, Tessa narrates the story of "Northern Spy." Despite the Good Friday Agreement, “bodies were still being found in peat bogs along the border.” A major turning point happens when Tessa sees an armed Marian on television supporting IRA soldiers during an armed robbery.
Tessa cannot accept this reality until she gets a surprise visit from Marian, and the story takes off with one harrowing conflict and narrow escape after another. Tessa, who adores her 1-year old son, Finn, is drawn into a dangerous world she never imagined, including IRA assassins and MI5 handlers. The worst thing in Ireland is an “informer” who works for the other side. The penalty is execution. At times, however, it is hard to tell who is betraying whom. In Marian, Tessa discovers a sister with lethal skills.
I can’t reveal too much of what happens, but the critics have agreed that Flynn Berry has written a tight thriller with a human dimension that includes siblings, babies and courageous friends. Here is a critic for Kirkus reviews: “A poignant and lyrical novel that asks what is worth sacrificing for peace — and provides some answers.” In fact, if I have one quibble about the novel, it concerns the “answers” and an ending that seems a little too pat, since we know the IRA “never forgets” — or do they?
Read "Northern Spy" for yourself and decide. Flynn Berry has delivered all the atmospheric and riveting action a spy novel could provide, and with Brexit, the Irish "Troubles" could start again. "Northern Spy" is also a moving portrait of sisters and motherhood that elevates it above the male dominated espionage genre. Flynn Berry captures something we are all too familiar with: a deeply divided society.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”