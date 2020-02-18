The plot of "Night Boat to Tangier" by Kevin Barry is straightforward. In the dark waiting room of the dreary ferry terminal in the Spanish port of Algeciras, two aging Irish drug dealers — Maurice Hearne and Charlie Redmond — are waiting for Maurice’s estranged daughter, Dilly, to either arrive on a boat coming from Tangier or depart on one heading to Tangier. As critics have pointed out, Maurice and Charlie are not unlike the tramps in Beckett’s "Waiting for Godot." (I find them also close to Pinter’s gangsters in "The Birthday Party.") This nocturnal vigil with many flashbacks will explore their shared history of violence, romance, mutual betrayals and their many exiles from Ireland. We discover that Maurice once stabbed Charlie in the knee giving him a permanent limp. Maurice has also blinded himself in one eye. As they wait, they tell stories and descend on arriving passengers demanding to know if they have seen Dilly. To the young passengers, the Irishmen are intimidating. To the Spanish police, they are eccentric amusing foreigners.
"Night Boat to Tangier" was long listed for the Booker Prize, which is a prestigious honor.
Through the entire novel, the reader stays with these two former drug dealers now seeing their trade being replaced by human trafficking. How one reacts to them depends on how one enjoys the dark humor and the wasted lives they have led with incredible highs and lows. Here is what Dwight Garner of the New York Times said: “The reason 'Night Boat to Tangier' works is that Maurice and Charlie are vivid company on the page, a couple of battered and slightly sinister vaudevillians on a late-career mental walkabout.”
I would agree with this assessment and also Garner’s comment, “There’s an overemotional side to 'Night Boat to Tangier,' and Barry sometimes lays it on fairly thick. ... But Barry is such a deft and generous writer that he gets the honey-to-acid blend almost exactly right. He also spackles his novel with poetic utterances that tend to land neatly.”
The novel is an engrossing read but we have met characters like this before. There is the Martin McDonagh film, "In Bruges," also about two Irish gangsters. Barry’s voice is lyrical, however, and he makes the material fresh with sparse but imagistic phrases:
“The roads after the rain were black, sliding tongues and gleamed.” “The cold white moon speaks highly of the coming winter.”
There is also the Irish penchant for spiritual presences that presage doom. It is never clear why it is so important for Maurice to see his daughter, Dilly, whom he abandoned along with a fatally ill wife. Dilly could also be Charlie’s offspring. These dangerous but outdated men are waiting for Dilly, and will Dilly arrive? There is, of course, plenty of time spent at the ferry terminal bar.
I won’t reveal the ending, but I can say that Barry does show us Dilly and snippets of her earlier life with her father, but whether or not she shows up and meets the two men may actually not matter, in the end.
Johanna Thomas-Corr, a critic for the UK Guardian, is the one dissenting voice with mixed feelings about the novel:
“Barry writes with real exuberance. ... But all the working-class Irish slang ... and pickled wit can’t hide the flimsiness of the story ... at times it reads like a pastiche of the Irish playwrights Samuel Beckett and Martin McDonagh, whose male double acts manage to be hilarious and threatening just by mooching about. ... Barry does the bare minimum.”
I can see her point, though I feel Barry gives the reader more than a “bare minimum.” The “pickled wit” can be enough. Here’s an early exchange:
"Personally speaking, Maurice? My arse isn’t right since the octopus we ate in Malaga."
"Is it saying hello to you, Charlie?"
Critics have called the novel “haunting.” I agree that a great production of "Waiting for Godot" will haunt an audience member. I was not “haunted” by Barry’s hapless Irish gangsters, but I did feel the tragedy in their lives, marked by the very Irish thread of bitter humor. This dark theme of gloom and loss can be suffocating, but Barry’s vivid prose elevates the material. It is a compelling book, but possibly not for everyone.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.