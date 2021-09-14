In the River Bottoms

Local author and Idaho State Journal columnist Michael Corrigan's new book, "In the River Bottoms," is available now. 

The plot of Michael Corrigan’s novel, "In the River Bottoms," is simple enough.

When white skydivers fly over contested Indian land and a lucky shot from tribal members on the ground brings down their plane marked with a Confederate flag, a violent cycle of revenge begins. Jack Garth has lost his father and uncle in the crash and wants the shooters to pay. Drawn into a pending range war between white supremacists and Shoshone-Bannock members is former teacher and insurance claims adjustor, Max Gibson, searching for a missing student, an Irish Indian woman named Colleen O’ Connor, one of the shooters and Jack Garth’s classmate. A wild card is Seamus O’ Connor, a retired Irish Republican Army assassin and fugitive from justice who will avenge any attack on his daughter. Angry Indian water spirits, a female tribal oracle, and a second chance at love with a woman named Rita Flynn inform Max Gibson’s story as he finds himself caught between two powerful forces.

Michael Corrigan is a genius of prose narrative. Whenever he tells a story, I listen, because he draws you in quickly, and his characters and dialogue are always authentic. Moreover, the things he writes about always matter: men and women loving and dueling, the rich and powerful enacting their perennial injustice on the poor and weak, the way land and place get in our blood, and the way human blood always takes its own direction, despite our best will and better knowledge. Corrigan is without a doubt one of our best contemporary American storytellers, and the fact that he adds a touch of Irish blarney now and then just makes his stories all the tastier. The hitman, Seamus O’ Connor, out to avenge an attack on his daughter, is a prime example.

"In the River Bottoms" is a dark thriller with an edge.

— Comments by Gerald Nicosia, author of "Memory Babe: A Critical Biography of Jack Kerouac" and "Beat Scrapbook"