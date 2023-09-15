College athletics today is an arms race pure and simple. It doesn’t matter what division you are, what conference you play in. Trying to ‘keep up with the Jones’ is important.
For Idaho State over the last decade and a half, despite the difficulties, both former Athletic Director Jeff Tingey and his staff and current Athletic Director Pauline Thiros and her staff have found ways to make measurable improvements to Davis Field, Reed Gym, upgraded locker rooms for football, volleyball, soccer, softball, women’s basketball, new video boards and the like. These were important and noteworthy.
But the big-ticket renovations specifically to Holt Arena and the prospect of a new basketball arena weren’t gaining much traction.
That began to change two years ago as extensive modernization and renovations began to take place at Holt Arena, the first domed college on-campus facility in the UJ.S. that opened over fifty years ago thanks to donations from the Idaho Central Credit Union, a longtime supporter of Idaho State and others. It was 17 million dollars; total cost for the renovations.
Thursday afternoon both outgoing ISU President Kevin Satterlee and Thiros held a press conference in the Bennion Room located on the north side of the arena to officially announce the completion of the renovations.
The renovations are both all-encompassing and breathtaking.
The arena looks bigger, brighter and cleaner.
There’s new seating on both sides of the arena, premium seating in the ICCU President’s Deck, a student-athlete/alumni meeting room and lounge in the southwest corner of the arena, two elevators…one on each side, translucent glass above the President’s Deck on the north side to let in more light, a brand new roof, a new front to the arena, upgrades to make the arena ADA compatible, a new million dollar field turf installation and the addition of a white liner on the inside of the repaired roof which also makes the arena brighter.
No more ceiling material falling down on the playing surface, no more rain leaking in through duct work to disrupt games.
Additionally there’s a renovated press box on the south side of Holt Arena which will be dedicated to longtime ISU Sports Information Director Glenn Alford before the ISU/Eastern Washington game on October 14. Alford was the Sports Information Director at ISU from 1967 through 1998 and remains involved in a limited capacity with the program.
“This is a pretty big day for us,” Thiros began. “We’re very proud of the reimagination of Holt Arena, we’re very grateful for the partnership with ICCU in making the investment that made this happen. All in all this is a much more exciting, more fan-friendly building.”
“We actually got everything that was on our list plus some extras from the State Board of Education when we went to them”, echoed President Satterlee. “But there was nothing in the budget that we had to cut out or that we didn’t get done. We tried intentionally to do the concept of attention to details because details matter. That makes Holt Arena a symbol of this institution and this community.”
Thiros was asked if she could single out one change above all others that she was most excited about.
“It’s the field. The field is such an important thing for our student-athletes. That turf is a million-dollar turf and the things that will take place on that field over the years to come are going to be great moments for our community.”
Over the course of the renovation project there were challenges and unexpected issues according to Brian Sagendorf, the Vice President for Operations.
“After we started work we realized the infrastructure, the foundation of the building needed more structural bracing. That was something that was a curveball for us, we adapted quickly, we got great support from the state to make sure that we could go through that and put in that additional foundation for strong bracing for the seats. We invested in a facility that will remain sound for decades to come.”
And what of the future? Thiros has ideas and big plans that she hopes will come to pass over the next several years.
“Our vision doesn’t stop with these phases, this is phase one and two, you’d like to reimagine Holt Arena including the concourses, the concession stands and the locker rooms… all of those things. I can even envision seating and a breezeway at the end zones to add seats and to add all around accessibility. At such times as they become the next priority we’ll try to raise the money and make those happen as well.”
Sometimes change happens slowly because of factors beyond anyone’s control, but what Thiros has done, with the help of the community, is nothing short of amazing. Despite the odds, despite those who said it probably couldn’t be done, she pulled it off. She got it done.
The improvements to Holt Arena are like night and day as the fans will see starting Saturday afternoon when ISU hosts Northern Iowa at 4PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.