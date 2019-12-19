FridaY’S local calendar
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Preston at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Warhawk Christmas Tournament
Blackfoot at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
South Fremont at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Filer
Aberdeen, Soda Springs at College of Idaho tournament
Bear Lake, West Side, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament
Rockland at North Gem, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Preston at Marsh Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Malad at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Rich (UT) at West Side, 7 p.m.
Bear Lake, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Highland at Viewmont Invitational
Century, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Snake River at High Country Conference Duals
Preston, Marsh Valley, Aberdeen, Malad, Soda Springs, West Side, North Gem at Malad Invitational
Aberdeen, Soda Springs at Wiley Dobbs Invitational
Grace at Christmas Clash Invite
saturdaY’S local calendar
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL
ISU at Pacific, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pocatello at Warhawk Christmas Tournament
Star Valley (WY) at Blackfoot, 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen, Soda Springs at College of Idaho tournament
Bear Lake, West Side, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament
Malad at West Jefferson
North Gem at Clark County, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland at Thunder Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Marsh Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Rockland at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Teton at Snake River
Bear Lake, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Highland at Viewmont Invitational
Century, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Snake River at High Country Conference Duals
Preston, Marsh Valley, Aberdeen, Malad, Soda Springs, West Side, North Gem at Malad Invitational
Aberdeen, Soda Springs at Wiley Dobbs Invitational
Bear Lake at Joe Aimone Invitational
Grace at Christmas Clash Invite
fridaY’S tv calendar
BIATHLON
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France (taped), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
BTN — Central Connecticut State at Penn State, 4 p.m.
ACCN — Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
SECN — Southern Methodist at Georgia, 5 p.m.
ACCN —Jacksonville at Clemson, 7 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota State at Marquette, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
SECN — Illinois at Missouri, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas, noon
ESPN2 — The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas, 5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA DIII: Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College (Ill.), Championship, Shenandoah, Texas, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
FS1 — Oregon State at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 235 Main Card: Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes (heavyweight), Honolulu, 8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, Midnight (Saturday)
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
NBAGL BASKETBALL
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Erie vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Toronto at NY Rangers, 5 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta, 5 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim, 12:20 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4 a.m.
saturdaY’S tv calendar
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Ontario, Calif., 4 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (super welterweights), Ontario Calif., 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
ACCN — North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, 10 a.m.
BTN — Presbyterian at Michigan, 10 a.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Notre Dame, 10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State, 10 a.m.
FOX — Kansas at Villanova, 10 a.m.
FS1 — Samford at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
FS2 — The Orange Bowl Classic: South Florida vs. Florida State, Sunrise, Fla., 10 a.m.
SECN — Illinois at Missouri, 11 a.m.
ACCN — Coppin State at Miami, noon
FOX — Texas at Providence, noon
BTN — Crossroads Classic: Butler at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Utah, Sunrise, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford, 1 p.m.
SECN — Belmont at Alabama, 1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Okla., 3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Boston College at California, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
SECN — Lehigh at Auburn, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago Legends: Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Northwestern at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Creighton at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.
SECN — Oregon State at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — Chicago Legends: Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Chicago, 7 p.m.
FS1 — The Hall of Fame Classic: Louisiana State vs. Southern California, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: St. John’s vs. Arizona, San Francisco, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: Nevada (Reno) vs. St. Mary’s, San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Albuquerque, N.M., Noon
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana State vs. North Dakota State, Semifinal, Fargo, N.D., Noon
CBSSN — The Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA DII: West Florida vs. Minnesota State, Championship, Mckinney, Tex., 1 p.m.
ABC — The Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Montgomery, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Playoff: Weber State at James Madison, Semifinal, Harrisonburg, Va., 4:30 p.m.
ABC — The Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Alabama (Birmingham), New Orleans, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, 6 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Benowa, Australia, 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, midnight
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — Houston at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m.
NFLN — Buffalo at New England, 2:30 p.m.
NFLN — LA Rams at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Leicester (taped), 10:30 a.m.
SKIING
NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped), 1 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, 5 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped), 6:30 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped), 3 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 5:25 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta, 4:25 a.m. (Sunday)