FridaY’S local calendar

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Preston at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Warhawk Christmas Tournament

Blackfoot at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

South Fremont at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Filer

Aberdeen, Soda Springs at College of Idaho tournament

Bear Lake, West Side, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament

Rockland at North Gem, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Preston at Marsh Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Malad at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

Rich (UT) at West Side, 7 p.m.

Bear Lake, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Highland at Viewmont Invitational

Century, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Snake River at High Country Conference Duals

Preston, Marsh Valley, Aberdeen, Malad, Soda Springs, West Side, North Gem at Malad Invitational

Aberdeen, Soda Springs at Wiley Dobbs Invitational

Grace at Christmas Clash Invite

saturdaY’S local calendar

IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL

ISU at Pacific, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pocatello at Warhawk Christmas Tournament

Star Valley (WY) at Blackfoot, 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen, Soda Springs at College of Idaho tournament

Bear Lake, West Side, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament

Malad at West Jefferson

North Gem at Clark County, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Highland at Thunder Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Marsh Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Rockland at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Teton at Snake River

Bear Lake, Grace at Green River (WY) tournament

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Highland at Viewmont Invitational

Century, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Snake River at High Country Conference Duals

Preston, Marsh Valley, Aberdeen, Malad, Soda Springs, West Side, North Gem at Malad Invitational

Aberdeen, Soda Springs at Wiley Dobbs Invitational

Bear Lake at Joe Aimone Invitational

Grace at Christmas Clash Invite

fridaY’S tv calendar

BIATHLON

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France (taped), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

BTN — Central Connecticut State at Penn State, 4 p.m.

ACCN — Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

SECN — Southern Methodist at Georgia, 5 p.m.

ACCN —Jacksonville at Clemson, 7 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota State at Marquette, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

SECN — Illinois at Missouri, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas, noon

ESPN2 — The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA DIII: Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College (Ill.), Championship, Shenandoah, Texas, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

FS1 — Oregon State at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 235 Main Card: Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes (heavyweight), Honolulu, 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, Midnight (Saturday)

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

NBAGL BASKETBALL

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Erie vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Toronto at NY Rangers, 5 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta, 5 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim, 12:20 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4 a.m.

saturdaY’S tv calendar

BOXING

FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Ontario, Calif., 4 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (super welterweights), Ontario Calif., 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

ACCN — North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, 10 a.m.

BTN — Presbyterian at Michigan, 10 a.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Notre Dame, 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State, 10 a.m.

FOX — Kansas at Villanova, 10 a.m.

FS1 — Samford at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

FS2 — The Orange Bowl Classic: South Florida vs. Florida State, Sunrise, Fla., 10 a.m.

SECN — Illinois at Missouri, 11 a.m.

ACCN — Coppin State at Miami, noon

FOX — Texas at Providence, noon

BTN — Crossroads Classic: Butler at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Utah, Sunrise, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford, 1 p.m.

SECN — Belmont at Alabama, 1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Okla., 3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Boston College at California, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

SECN — Lehigh at Auburn, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago Legends: Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Northwestern at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Creighton at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.

SECN — Oregon State at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Chicago Legends: Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Chicago, 7 p.m.

FS1 — The Hall of Fame Classic: Louisiana State vs. Southern California, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: St. John’s vs. Arizona, San Francisco, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: Nevada (Reno) vs. St. Mary’s, San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Albuquerque, N.M., Noon

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana State vs. North Dakota State, Semifinal, Fargo, N.D., Noon

CBSSN — The Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA DII: West Florida vs. Minnesota State, Championship, Mckinney, Tex., 1 p.m.

ABC — The Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Montgomery, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Playoff: Weber State at James Madison, Semifinal, Harrisonburg, Va., 4:30 p.m.

ABC — The Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Alabama (Birmingham), New Orleans, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, 6 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Benowa, Australia, 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, midnight

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Houston at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m.

NFLN — Buffalo at New England, 2:30 p.m.

NFLN — LA Rams at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Leicester (taped), 10:30 a.m.

SKIING

NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped), 1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, 5 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped), 6:30 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped), 3 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 5:25 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta, 4:25 a.m. (Sunday)

