Three players to watch
DORA GOLES, RS SR. G
Goles was spectacular last year despite coming off an ACL injury and a redshirt year. With Estefania Ors out, she led the team with 12.7 points per game, setting a new school record with 69 made 3-pointers in a season and receiving a second-team all-Big Sky nod. Her advanced numbers, per herhoopstats.com, were even more impressive — she ranked in the 90th percentile or better in the country in 3-point percentage, steals, effective field goal percentage and win shares, among several other stats. A true point guard in 2017-18 before her injury, she moved off the ball more last year, both to accentuate her scoring and accommodate redshirt freshman point guard Diaba Konate. Even with that, she wasn’t just a spot-up shooter — the degree of difficulty on many of her 3s was impressive, as she took them off the dribble and from way beyond the arc. The question now is what she’ll do for an encore. Goles’ dribble-drive game looked more comfortable late in the season as she continued to recover from her knee injury. Teams will have no choice but to run her off the 3-point line, but at 5-foot-7, she’s not tall or strong enough to get all the way to the rim consistently. That means her midrange game — pullups and floaters — has to be locked in.
CALLIE BOURNE, JR. G/F
Dora Goles and Estefania Ors are the easy headliners for the Bengals — and they should be after each earning a preseason all-conference honor in the last two years — but Bourne might be the most important player on the team. A former Aussie Rules football player in her hometown of Melbourne, Bourne’s entire game starts with the toughness that she picked up from playing that notoriously violent sport. Listed at 5-foot-9, she led the team and finished eighth in the Big Sky with 6.6 rebounds per game last year. Northern Arizona’s MVP candidate Khiarica Rasheed, at 5-11, was the only one ahead of her on the list shorter than six feet. She also shot a good-enough 32.8% from 3-point range on just under four attempts a game. Simply put, Bourne has enough muscle to handle the boards when ISU goes small, and enough shooting to stretch the floor when the Bengals go big, even though she’ll never be the biggest player or the best shooter in a given lineup. She can play on-ball or off, on the wing or in the post, and guard just about everybody in the league, 1-through-5, except for maybe the quickest point guards. Her ability to fill in the cracks makes any lineup the Bengals throw out there look better — which is why she was second to Goles by a whisker in minutes per game last year, and will rack them up again in 2020-21.
DIABA KONATE, RS SO. G
Konate will be on this list every year until she graduates. An experienced 3-on-3 player with various French youth national teams, she redshirted the back half of the 2018-19 season after moving from Paris, her hometown, to Pocatello. Getting her first taste of American college basketball in 2019-20, she averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The latter two marks were in the top 10 in the conference — and she did all that while barely being able to A) shoot, B) stay out of foul trouble, and C) speak the language. Konate is one of the fastest players in the league, as well as one of the toughest perimeter defenders, and has a sense for the game — and a playmaking panache — that a lot of American players who grew up living and breathing basketball can’t touch. There are flaws — the fouls are one, when she gets too aggressive as a defender; a worrying proclivity for bad turnovers, when she gets too flashy, is another — but Konate is an electrifying, eye-catching player, this writer’s pick for best watch in the Big Sky. If she can consistently expand her shooting range and start hitting midrange pullups, she’ll conquer the league. If she starts making 3s, she’ll conquer the world. Are you not entertained?
THREE BIGGEST GAMES
DEC. 6 AT NEBRASKA
In two out of the last four years, the ISU women have beaten a Power 5 team in non-conference play — and the Bengals nearly made it three of four last year by taking Arizona State to overtime. Their first chance this year comes at Nebraska, the start of a two-game Midwestern road trip that also sees ISU go to Kansas State to finish its non-conference schedule. This will also be ISU’s road opener after the Bengals open with three straight at home, so it’ll be the first chance to see how they’ll react to the unorthodox road environments they’ll face this year. Throw in that junior forward Callie Bourne will get a chance to play against her younger sister Izzy, a sophomore forward for the Cornhuskers, and this game is clearly the pick of a lighter-than-usual non-conference schedule for the Bengals this year.
FEB. 11, 13 AT IDAHO
Could the Big Sky come down to the two Gem State teams this year? The Vandals and Bengals were voted 1-2, in that order, in the preseason media poll, and tied for first in the coaches poll. They’ll face each other in Moscow this year. The two-game weekend kicks off a brutal three weeks for the Bengals, who’ll play series against Idaho, Montana State and Montana, with five of the six games on the road, before getting cupcake Eastern Washington to finish the season. Besides runaway conference winner Montana State, Idaho was the only Big Sky team to go undefeated against ISU last year, and the Vandals won all three matchups, capped with a 66-51 win in the conference tournament to end ISU’s season. Throw that recent history in with an established rivalry and a potential regular-season championship on the line? Yes please, even though the Big Sky’s COVID schedule robs ISU fans from seeing the two teams battle in Pocatello.
FEB. 18 VS. MONTANA STATE/FEB. 20 AT MONTANA STATE
The week after playing Idaho, the Bengals get the defending conference champion Bobcats in one of their two home-and-home conference series. Montana State will be down after losing conference MVP Fallyn Freije, point guard Oliana Squires, wing Martha Kuderer and key bigs Blaire Braxton and Madeline Smith — five of their top seven scorers — but the Bobcats bring back explosive sophomore guard Darian White and senior shooter Tori Martell.
Keep an eye on the matchup between White, who went to Mountain View High School in Boise, and ISU’s Diaba Konate. Very few other players in the league can match the duo’s athleticism and quickness, which means fireworks when they go at each other. Both sophomores, they’re the future of the league, and they’ll be battling each other for years to come.
THREE BIGGEST QUESTIONS
ENOUGH TO GO AROUND?
Estefania Ors’ injury held a bit of a silver lining for ISU last year, as it opened up minutes and shots for other players to develop at their own pace. Now that she’s back — along with Tomekia Whitman, who missed the last third of the season with a foot injury — the rotation is looking a little...crowded. The biggest beneficiary of Ors being out was point guard Dora Goles, who slid seamlessly into the vacated No. 1 scorer role, nearly doubling her previous high scoring average from 6.6 to 12.7 and setting a new school record for 3s made in a season. Ors averaged 11.3 points in seven games before getting hurt, and that was a step down from the 12.9 she put up as a junior. Then there’s Callie Bourne, who averaged 12.0 last year — again, a career-high. Those are the Big 3, and all have shown they can score at a top-10 to top-15 rate in the Big Sky. Behind them is a group of youngsters — Diaba Konate, Whitman and Montana Oltrogge — who all averaged between 8 and 10 points last year and, in a normal year, would expect to see their roles and scoring increase. That’s not even mentioning any post touches for Ellie Smith and Delaney Moore, or incoming transfers Finley Garnett, who averaged 7.8 points at Southern Idaho, and Lili Bevao, who averaged 15.6 points on obscene usage rates — 10.9 3-point attempts per game! — for Reedley College. Roles will have to be shuffled, and some players who have already proven themselves will probably see theirs decrease. If push comes to shove, it probably won’t be a problem, for a number of reasons, chief among them the personalities of everyone involved — ISU puts a premium on recruiting high-character, unselfish players. Seton Sobolewski’s offense isn’t built to feature one player, which helps spread touches around, and all of Ors, Goles and Bourne can be effective playing off the ball. And, of course, another injury — or a positive coronavirus test — could sort the situation out organically. But there is such a thing as too much depth, even in 2020, and this bears watching.
WILL THE POSTS HOLD UP?
Idaho State has only four players listed at 6-feet or taller on its 2020-21 roster. One, Zoe Hutchings, is a freshman from a small high school in Washington, and another, Montana Oltrogge, is much more of a perimeter player, with more 3-point attempts than rebounds a season ago. That leaves Ellie Smith and Delaney Moore as ISU’s two best — and really only — options in the post. Now consider Idaho, perhaps the Bengals’ top rival for the conference title, which has five players listed at 6-feet or better, all of whom played last year and three of whom played more than 20 minutes a game. Or Portland State (six players listed at 6-feet or better, including three of the Vikings’ four returning leading scorers). Or Northern Arizona (five players listed at 6-feet or better, plus 5-11 Khiarica Rasheed, one of the best posts in the conference), or Montana State (six players listed at 6-feet or better).
Smith, at 6-foot-2, will be hugely important for the Bengals — she finished fourth in the conference with 1.7 blocks per game last season but also fouled out of eight games and averaged just 4.0 rebounds, with a rebounding rate that was fifth on the team. Moore is a hard-working, experienced team leader, but Smith has to be able to stay on the court better than she did a year ago. Guard play has only grown more important in basketball, which will help mitigate the potential weakness, as will Callie Bourne and Finley Garnett’s ability to cover some post minutes. In fact, most of ISU’s guards and wings are willing rebounders and post defenders when they get caught in a switch. But height is still important in hoops, and the guards can only help so much. Idaho’s Natalie Klinker proved the point succinctly in two games last season, mauling ISU for 13 rebounds (five offensive) in a win to close the regular season and then doing the same thing five days later with eight boards (four offensive) to end the Bengals’ season in the conference tournament.
CAN THE BENGALS BE BALANCED?
ISU was one of the best teams in the country at both shooting from and defending the 3-point line a year ago — top 30 in the country in both 3-point percentage (36.8%) and opponent’s 3-point percentage (27.7%). That gap was matched only by how bad the Bengals were at the free-throw line. Per herhoopstats.com, ISU’s opponents scored 24.2% of their points on free throws last season, the fifth-worst rate in the entire country. Did ISU get those points back at the line on the other end? Not exactly, as the Bengals scored just 13.1% of their points on free throws, 343rd out of 351 Division I teams. It was a team-wide problem — five returning Bengals were below average in foul rate, while only little-used reserve Carsyn Boswell was above-average in free throw rate. Being a good 3-point shooting team is one thing, but the numbers suggest that ISU was a little too reliant on its outside shooting a year ago. That’s an issue, because shooting can slump. This seems like something that could be a one-year blip, especially because several Bengals — notably Callie Bourne with her bulldozing style, Dora Goles with her craftiness and Diaba Konate with her quicksilver drives — have games that seem tailor-made for earning free throws. But the numbers were so bad last year that any turnaround might only get them back to below-average.