One of the best marks of a successful college athletics program is how the roster manages turnover.
With only four years of eligibility, younger players have to be constantly developing, ready to step into the lineup the instant a star graduates.
The best teams do this seamlessly. Players don’t come out of nowhere, but they seem like they do, developing quietly, bursting onto the stage as the face of the program, and then being forgotten as they graduate and the cycle repeats itself.
Think of Alabama football, or how Bill Self’s early-decade teams at Kansas always seemed to have a senior develop from within and become one of the best players in the Big 12.
For Idaho State women’s basketball, the progression is easy to trace — Lindsey Reed to Apiphany Woods to Brooke Blair to Grace Kenyon and Saylair Grandon ... and then the next step of that lineage collapsed on the court at Arizona State and started screaming.
* * *
When she felt the pop in her knee, Estefania Ors immediately had a diagnosis leap to the front of her mind. That’s one of the perils of being a sports medicine student.
“That month, I was studying knee injuries, the mechanisms of the injuries and all that,” Ors said. “So I heard the pop and all of it, so I knew instantly what happened. I tore something in my knee, so I thought that was my last game, and that was probably one of the worst games of my career. So I was really frustrated.”
She wouldn’t have even been on the court if ISU’s Callie Bourne hadn’t banked in a wild, flat-footed 3 to send the Bengals to overtime that day in Tempe. But Bourne did, and that meant Ors was out there in the extra period as an Arizona State player dove for a loose ball and cannoned into her standing leg.
“ASU had a good number of fans there. She let out a scream, and that place went silent as a church,” ISU radio announcer Mark Liptak said. “She was in pain, she was crying, she had to be wheeled off. She didn’t even try to walk off the floor, they brought out a wheelchair.”
After the game, Ors was distraught. Players who have just ruined their knee ligaments don’t tend to have a good grasp on the minutiae of NCAA medical redshirt rules, and Ors, being wheeled out of the arena, was sure that her season and career were over.
That’s when former ISU player Grace Kenyon, watching the game from home, texted her.
Everything’s going to be OK.
You’ll get the year back.
Kenyon had done the math, knowing that Ors had played in just seven of ISU’s 29 scheduled games to that point, below the 30% mark the NCAA requires for a medical redshirt.
That was the first bit of good news. The second was that Ors’ panicked diagnosis was actually wrong. Instead of tearing her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), the most common knee injury and one that often requires a full year to return from, she had actually done damage to her PCL (posterior cruciate ligament).
“I was like, ‘OK, this can actually be a good thing,’” Ors said. “I knew I was going to have surgery, so I was cracking jokes, like, ‘I’m going to have a nice scar, I’m going to join the club.’ I was trying to look at all the positive things.”
But even with those two bits of good fortune, Ors’ season was over.
Her injury was the flashpoint for the Idaho State women last season, influencing everything that came before and after.
Even at the end of the season, it was difficult to write about the team without considering the impact of the injury. Heck, even at the beginning of a new season, it’s difficult to write about the team without considering all the ripple effects it had.
Not all were bad. When the Bengals shuffled the lineup to make up for the absence of their injured star, Dora Goles and Callie Bourne stepped up, recording new career highs in points per game and each receiving a second-team all-conference nod.
Freshmen like Tomekia Whitman and Diaba Konate played bigger roles than they might have otherwise.
“We had some other people that have been developing, like Callie and Dora,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “(Ors being out) might have been a little bit of a push for them to start doing more than what they were ready to do, but they went for it and they did a great job kind of making up for that.”
* * *
In 2016-17, ISU guard Brooke Blair tore her ACL seven minutes into the season.
Blair had averaged 12.4 points the year before, came back as ISU’s leading returning scorer, and had five points in seven minutes against Santa Clara when she went down.
Her replacement? A wide-eyed freshman from Spain named Estefania Ors, who made 8 of 10 shots and finished with a game-high 23 points.
“I don’t think we knew she was going to be as good as she was. Her shooting touch was just amazing, and her feel for basketball,” Sobolewski said. “We kind of joke around and say she’s got an old lady’s game, where the way she moves is sometimes not traditional. Some of the ways she’s able to score is not flashy, but it gets it done.
“She ended up being better than what we thought she was going to be.”
In Valencia, Ors’ family lived next to her aunts and uncles. She didn’t enjoy basketball until her older sister started playing; but when she made the regional team, she decided that hoops was the sport she should focus on.
Getting offers from American schools promised to take her away from that tight-knit family — and the Valencian food she loves so much — but Ors decided she wanted to make the move anyway.
The way she tells it, she knew so little English that she committed to ISU without exactly knowing what she had done, by responding “OK!” to a question she didn’t entirely understand on a Zoom call with Sobolewski and assistant coach Ryan Johnson.
“After that, I told my parents, and my mom was like, ‘What did you do? What did you do?’ And my dad was like, ‘Let it be,’” Ors said. “I was like, ‘Everything happens for a reason.’ Honestly, I’m so happy I said, ‘Sure!’ because I’m so happy here.”
Sitting on a preseason Zoom call now, she’s so confident that it’s hard to believe that story. Her smile is wide as she laughs through stories of those days, cracking even wider when she drops an English idiom about Kenyon taking her “under her wing” in those first years. She’s relentlessly positive and expressive even when talking about the injury, the worst moment of her career.
After that first game, Ors was marked for stardom.
“She was one of the few. In Seton’s program, basically you have to wait your turn, because he’s had good talent,” Liptak said. “There’s very few people that come right off the block (and play). Kaela Oakes did it, Ash Vella did it, Lindsey Reed did it, but there’s not a lot of people. And Estefi played from the get-go.
“So Seton was obviously convinced that she knew enough about the game, and about what he wanted to do, to play her.”
Ors was named the Big Sky’s Freshman of the Year that season and the co-Reserve of the Year as a sophomore. She was honorable mention all-Big Sky in 2018-19, the same year she went over 1,000 points for her ISU career by making six 3s in a brutal conference tournament loss to Eastern Washington.
But for all her success, she still wasn’t the star of the team, not the leader, not the one who younger players looked up to. That was first Blair, who came back from her injury to average 13.2 points per game in 2017-18, and then Kenyon and Grandon, who capped their careers with first- and second-team honors, respectively, the next year.
But 2019-20 was supposed to be different. For someone who’s received so many in her career, Ors doesn’t particularly care about individual recognition. Sobolewski certainly doesn’t.
But still, when Ors was stamped as a preseason all-conference selection before the season, it added something. She was the only senior on the team, and instead of Blair or Kenyon or Grandon, she was the one in the spotlight, she was the one who would be counted on.
“I was the only senior, and I wasn’t in that position the year before because Grace was such a good leader,” Ors said. “I was supposed to be the leader, and I put a lot of pressure on myself to be that person.”
The injury took that away from her. This season gives it back. Another shot at taking that role over, a second chance to reset the cycle.
“I’m so grateful to play again and enjoy basketball again,” Ors said. “There’s a lot of jokes going on, because I remember Grace, her last year, we would say, ‘You’re a grandma, you’re going to be here forever,’ and all this stuff, and now it’s me. But I’m just so grateful to play the sport I love when I thought I was not going to play anymore.”